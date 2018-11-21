BEAUMONT — A Beaumont federal prison employee from Orange has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child.

Mark Miller, 52, was arrested on two charges out of Harris County of indecency with a child according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Miller was arrested on Monday afternoon by fugitive warrant deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and transferred Tuesday morning to Harris County.

Miller, an employee of the federal prison in Beaumont, was arrested at work according to the sheriff's office.

He is being held on a total bond of $1.8 million for the two charges according to jail records.

Bond for each charge was set at $888,888.

