Joshua Yates' family holding balloon release to raise awareness about gun violence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont family is aiming to raise awareness about gun violence after a New Year’s Eve homicide left them frustrated, shocked, and heartbroken.

Beaumont Police found the body of former Beaumont mayoral candidate Joshua Yates in his apartment last Friday. It was determined that Yates was shot to death.

A message Yates’ family wants to share with the Southeast Texas community is that gun violence has to stop.

The grieving family never expected to plan Yates’ funeral this soon.

“It never really hits you and affects you until it hits right at home like it's hit for us,” Precious Durousseau, Yates’ aunt, said. “Nobody was prepared to get that phone call that we got, and to realize that most of these acts are senseless.”

Yates’ family described the former mayoral candidate as the life of the party. Family members said in part that Yates, “was full of love. He treated everyone like family.”

Yates’ loved ones said he was heavily involved with the church and community. Yates frequently volunteered at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont and It Takes a Village, an area non-profit organization.

“Passionate about people, especially the youth,” Samantha Yates, Joshua Yates’ sister, said. “He was smart. He had ideas for this city. Great ideas. Big plans. More than dreams.”

Samantha Yates remembers her brother as a man of faith and many talents.

“Plobotamist, a medical assistant, a therapist, he had so many jobs that you couldn't put just one thing on his resume,” she said.

Joshua Yates’ family members said that he only wanted the best for Beaumont, and they want justice.

“Justice for Josh is a movement and we [are] not going to stop here,” Samantha Yates said. “His face [is going to be] everywhere, so whoever did this to him will never sleep comfortable at night. We not going to stop after you're found.”

Justice for Josh is a movement started by Joshua Yates’ family. They are making T-shirts and putting his picture up across the area, in hopes of raising awareness for gun violence.

“What if it was your brother, your son, your grandson, nephew,” Tonjia Yates said. “Maybe you lost a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a grandfather to violence. All we're asking for is help.”

A balloon release will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Charlton Pollard Park to honor Joshua Yates’ life and to raise awareness. The family said the public is welcome, and they encourage everyone to bring pictures of those that lost their lives to gun violence.

“We got to have a change. A change has to happen. Josh didn't deserve that,’ Samantha Yates said.

While Beaumont Police continue to follow leads and investigate Joshua Yates’ murder, the family wants people to remember him positively.

“Remember him with a smile, because he would tell you, 'Don't cry for me. Rejoice,'” Samantha Yates said.

A funeral will be held for Joshua Yates at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

