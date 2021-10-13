Beaumont convicted felon indicted, accused of evading arrest and unlawfully carrying firearm

During a search, detectives found a .22 caliber rifle with a red dot optic and a 9mm handgun with 16 rounds of ammunition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up two indictments of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle to a 30-year-old convicted Beaumont felon.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were observing westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near mile marker 842 on Sept. 8, 2021, when they saw a 2018 white BMW missing its front license plate.

When detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, Charles Ashton Batiste, failed to stop and began to flee. During the chase, Batiste reached speeds of more than 130 mph, according to an arrest affidavit.

Batiste made multiple unsafe lane changes, almost causing major accidents and got off the highway at mile marker 848.

Batiste then began to head toward Interstate 10 eastbound while reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. However, traffic came to a stop, and Batiste was forced to stop with it.

Upon arresting Batiste, detectives noticed a “strong smell of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, detectives found a .22 caliber rifle with a red dot optic and a 9mm handgun with 16 rounds of ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Detectives learned that Batiste was a convicted felon. It is illegal for felons to own a firearm.

Batiste was arrested, charged, and later indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.