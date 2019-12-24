BEAUMONT, Texas — A person is recovering after being stabbed near downtown Beaumont Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1:15 when two homeless people got into a fight.

The victim was last listed in stable condition at a hospital.

It happened in the 1300 block of Calder Avenue near MLK Jr. Pkwy. and Ewing St.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are investigating.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477).

Also on 12NewsNow

Some Other Place is looking for volunteers to help feed 400 Southeast Texans for Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker goes blank on Christmas Eve