'Prevent these situations'| Beaumont bar owners, city leaders taking steps to increase safety following deadly Saturday shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont city leaders and the owners of area bars and clubs are taking steps to increase safety and make sure a night out does not end in a tragedy.

The rise in concern comes after a deadly shooting. It happened Saturday, March 18, 2023 in DMoney Daiquiris Lounge's parking lot and claimed the life of 30-year-old Geraldo Escamilla.

Armani Wallace, 20, of Orange, and Jaren Battles,18, of Orange, were arrested after the shooting and charged with murder and aggravated assault. They are being held in the Jefferson County Jails on bonds totaling $1.45 million.

City councilmembers met with 14 out of the 20 bars and club owners in Beaumont Thursday to discuss how they could prevent another tragedy from taking place. Councilmen AJ Turner and Mike Getz hosted the meeting to address concerns about nightlife safety.

“We're the city of Beaumont,” Councilman AJ Turner said. “I want to know what can we do to prevent these situations from happening.”

The goal of the meeting was to find out what club owners need to keep their customers and others safe.

“At the end of the day, Beaumont's median age is 35, so it's a young city,” Councilman Turner said. “So, we have to have that form of quality of life in our city.”

Club and bar owners voiced their concerns about people who tend to congregate in their parking lots after hours. They feel that loitering is turning into a dangerous and deadly problem.

“Some key concerns are loitering in the parking lot, but when the police come out you have to have the proper signage to enforce it,” Councilman Turner said. “So we're going to make sure all these business owners get the proper signage.”

Councilman Turner suggested club owners beef up their security.

“Whether it be BPD, sheriff's office, our county constables, some of the owners are already doing that," Councilman Turner said. "They do that with their private funds."

Councilman Turner believes the city could also make changes that will not sacrifice safety for fun.

"I'm more than confident the council will come together and support coming with a strong proactive nightlife force plan, so we can move forward with the community of Beaumont in a positive way," Councilman Turner said.

Councilman Turner said there is a plan to have a second meeting between city council members and Beaumont Police, and then a third meeting that would include bar owners.

