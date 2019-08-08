BEAUMONT, Texas — A 17-year-old investigators say was a juvenile at the time he took part in the robbery of a Beaumont AT&T store has been certified to be tried as an adult.

Antonio Miguel Nunn, 17, has been moved to the Jefferson County Jail after an April 13 robbery in which 16 iPhones were taken according to investigators.

Documents say Nunn is one of five suspects that held up the AT&T store at 805 I-10 in Beaumont. Court documents say the victims were ordered to lay on the floor during the robbery.

He was certified Monday by Honorable Randy Shelton in the 179th Civil District Court.

The others police say were involved are Lewis Cornish, 19, Brayveon Murray, 17, Damuntrey Nunn,19, and Karina Silva, 20.