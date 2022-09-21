Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain

“We’ve always known that working in the animal field can be heartbreaking, but days like this make it even harder."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”

The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.

After the dog was "kicked out" of the vehicle, the vehicle left and the dog chases after it. The vehicle eventually goes out of the security camera's range.

“She still wants to be with her family and chases after the car all the way down the street,” Beaumont Animal Care officials said.

Later, the dog returns to the shelter parking lot where Beaumont Animal Care crews saw her walking by the front door. They were able to catch her before any harm could come to her.

“Now this pup is left alone, confused, and wondering where her family went,” Beaumont Animal Care officials said.

Dumping animals is illegal and those who do it could face an up to $500 fine, according to the release.

“These animals don’t deserve to be abandoned in an unfamiliar place,” Beaumont Animal Care officials said. “It isn’t fair to the animals or the staff that are left dealing with the aftermath.”

Anyone who may recognize the dog or vehicle is asked to call Beaumont Animal Care at 409-838-3304. Anyone who would like to adopt the dog can submit an application online at beaumonttexas.gov.

She will be available on September 21, 2022.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.