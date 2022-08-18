San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested

The sheriff added that the 57-year-old victim is hospitalized and not expected to survive.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in custody after neglecting care for their 57-year-old mother to the point that she's "clinging to life" at a San Antonio hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury, which Salazar said amounts to a first-degree felony.

But he also said he plans to push for more severe charges if the victim dies.

The arrests were made Thursday, two days after Bexar County deputies were notified by Adult Protective Services about the potential lack of care. Salazar said it was medical providers who first noticed "a steep decline in her level of health."

"She was in such deplorable condition that we felt the need to take resolute action very quickly," he added. "She is not expected to survive, due to the level of neglect she was shown."

The victim had health and mobility issues that relegated her to being under hospice care at her Caballo Canyon home, between Kirby and Converse.

Neighbors tell KENS 5 they witnessed sheriff's deputies waiting for the suspects to leave the home Thursday afternoon. Investigators say all three children lived in the home with their mother.

"They had assault rifles and they had shields," said a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. "The police officers saw the person open up the garage. They put the gun toward him and told him to raise his hands so that way they could arrest him."

Stanley Cooper, who lives next door to the suspects, said the family has lived in the home for about a year and a half.

"Never would have known something like that was going on," said Cooper. "It's just unbelievable."

According to Salazar, the suspects were aware of their responsibilities and had arranged to split up the duties of feeding their mother and providing her with medical care. He also mentioned the suspects were previously trained and given equipment for at-home care.

Instead, the sheriff says, "it appeared none of them were doing what they were supposed to be doing."

He says the mother was found in "filthy conditions" when located by deputies, including insect infestations in her room and mold growing on parts of her body.

"It's likely she's going to pay with her life for their neglect," Salazar said. "God have mercy on their souls when their time comes."

