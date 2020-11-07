Woman hospitalized, teen girl killed during shooting at family home in Baytown

Baytown police said a man was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound in the home's backyard.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that left the victim's husband and teenage daughter dead at a home in Baytown, according to police.

The Baytown Police Department received a shooting call about 10:35 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 3400 block of Rolling Creek Drive.

Officers met with a family member, who notified officers that she was with one of the victims.

When police arrived at the home, they found the first deceased victim in the garage. She has been identified as Joselyn Chairez, 17.

Norma Martinez, 49, was also found alive but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. Her current condition is unknown.

Officers continued to search the residence until they found Efrain Lucatero, 52, dead inside a shed in the home's backyard. Police confirmed he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lucatero has been identified as Martinez' husband by investigators.

Officers said Lucatero's adult daughter managed to escape the home as the situation unfolded. She was unharmed and is currently being interviewed by police.