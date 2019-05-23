BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown police officer who shot and killed a woman is back at work after completing his mandatory three-day administrative leave.

Officer Juan Delacruz returned to work on Monday, but has been placed administrative duties while the investigation in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Pamela Turner continues, BPD Lt. Steve Dorris said in a statement Thursday morning.

The three-day administrative leave is standard for the Baytown Police Department when an officer is involved in a critical incident.

Turner was shot during an encounter with Delacruz in which he tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants. Authorities say Turner grabbed the officer's Taser, used it against him and that's when he shot her.

The incident was captured on video by a witness and has since garnered national attention.

On Wednesday, Turner's family released their own autopsy results that say Turner was shot three times. Her family says it shows the officer was far enough away he shouldn't have shot her.

Her family calls the shooting unjustified.

Delacruz is an 11-year officer with the department.

