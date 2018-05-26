A Baytown man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman in Lake Charles, LA.

Dequnita Jack, 19, of Baytown, was arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The victim states that Jack attacked her, bound her in duct tape and loaded her in a vehicle that he used without the owner's permission.

Jack drove the victim around town for almost two hours while she was still taped and her head covered with a pillow case.

A witness seen Jack taking the victim out of the car and he was later arrested after fleeing police on foot.

Investigators are still working on a motive for the kidnapping.

Judge Canaday has set bond at $225,000.

From the Lake Charles Police Department...

On May 24th, 1018 at 8:36 a.m. Lake Charles police were called to 2700 block of Sugarloaf Rd. near Highway 14 in reference to a woman being found bound in tape and sheets.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 19 year old Dequinta Jack who list his address as 3400 Shady Hill Dr. Baytown Texas. He is being charged with Second Degree Kidnapping. Bond has been set at $225,000.00 by Judge Canaday

Investigators have learned that the victim and the suspect were acquainted with each other. They had stayed at a local hotel on Broad Street during the night. During the morning hours, the victim states that the suspect attacked her and ended up binding her in duct tape. After binding the victim, the suspect then used another acquaintance’s vehicle that was outside the hotel without that person’s permission and loaded the victim into the vehicle. For almost two hours the suspect drove the victim around town while she was still taped and her head covered with a pillow case. The suspect ended up dropping her in the 2700 block Sugarloaf and Hwy 14. A witness was passing by when the suspect was taking the victim out of the car.

About 30 minutes before Lake Charles Police received the kidnapping call, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office got a report from a person stating that their vehicle had been taken from a hotel on Broad St. That person gave the suspect’s name who took the vehicle as Dequinta Jack. By the time the Lake Charles Police responded to the kidnapping and got the suspect’s name from the victim of the kidnapping, the Sheriff’s Office had located the vehicle that was taken from the hotel at Broad and Gerstner Memorial (Hwy 14) but the suspect had fled on foot. Officers determined that the kidnapping suspect was also the person who had taken the vehicle.

A search for the suspect was done in the area by Lake Charles Police. The suspect was located behind 840 Gerstner Memorial Hwy (Hwy 14) and arrested.

Evidence collected and witness statements support the victim’s account of the incident.

Investigators are still working on a motive for the offense.

Detective Lisa Fontenot and Lt. Kevin Kirkum are investigating.

