Intruders kill mother, demand money from teenagers inside Baytown home

BAYTOWN, Texas — Police in Baytown are looking for clues that could lead them to the suspects involved in a deadly home invasion early Monday.

Two persons of interest are detained at this time, police confirmed.

The Baytown Police Department tells KHOU 11 News it was about 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 1600 block of Alabama.

Investigators learned four men broke into a family’s home and confronted two teenage sons who live there. The intruders demanded money from the teens, alerting the parents to the trouble inside the home.

The suspects shot and killed the teens' 40-year-old mother and then fled the scene on foot, police said. Another teenager and their father also live at the home, but they were not hurt.

Police do not yet know why the family’s home was targeted or if it was a random crime. They also don't know if the suspects and the victims knew each other.

The name of the mother has not been released. Police described the neighborhood as "quiet" and hope surveillance cameras will lead them to more clues in the case.