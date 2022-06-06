Bank robbery suspect caught by Lumberton Police less than 2 miles from bank

Stolen cash was recovered and the suspect is cooperating with police but they did not say how much cash was stolen.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police have a person in custody following a bank robbery at the Community Bank.

The suspect was taken into custody and did not resist arrest shortly after the robbery of the branch on FM421 Monday morning according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Stolen cash was recovered and the suspect is cooperating with police Sullins said though he did not say how much cash was stolen.

Dispatchers with 911 put out a good description of the vehicle the suspect got away in and a sergeant with Lumberton Police quickly saw a vehicle that matched the description Sullins told 12News.

The sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over near Lumberton High School and the suspect instead pulled into a nearby CVS pharmacy where they were arrested.

The suspect was caught less than two miles away from the bank.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

