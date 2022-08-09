Sheriff: Father faces charges after falsifying report of infant son being in stolen Jeep

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the missing baby was found safe just after 8:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning was found safe after his father said he was in the backseat of a stolen Jeep in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 6-month-old was safe around 8:30 a.m. at his grandmother's home. Investigators initially said things were “very fluid” and it wasn't clear if the baby was actually in the vehicle when it was taken. They later said the child was at the relative's house all night.

The baby was found safe shortly after an AMBER Alert was issued.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators have determined that the father of the child falsified the kidnapping to get a better response to his stolen vehicle. He has been arrested and now faces charges.

When the baby was first reported missing, deputies said the child was last seen at 4:55 a.m. at the Mobile gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960. He was last seen wearing a blue and red onesie with white socks.

The stolen 2018 black Jeep was found just after 7 a.m. on Eton Brook Lane just west of the Hardy Toll Road.

This all started when the child's father left his Jeep running and unlocked while he went inside the store. He told deputies he stops there every morning.

That is when two young men pulled up in a red Kia Optima, jumped into the Jeep, and drive off, deputies said.

A photo was eventually released of the missing child. Deputies said they had a hard time getting a photo of the baby since the father said his cell phone was in the stolen Jeep.

If you have any information, please call deputies at 713-221-6000.

@HCSOTexas units are actively searching for a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, black in color, TX plate #NZN-7653. Vehicle was stolen this morning and a 6-month-old infant was in the vehicle at the time. Incident began at a C-store at 22523 Imperial Valley @ 1960. Preliminary: an adult 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9vWEDy1ZkG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022

Update: vehicle has been located at the 16400 blk of Eton Brook Ln, but the infant remains unaccounted for. Appreciate the assist by our partners at Pct 4 Constables Office in locating vehicle. We need our community’s assistance in locating this infant. Call us at 713-221-6000. https://t.co/tNsTFXI9Ev — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022