Second teen arrested in shooting of 14-year-old Lamar High School student who was killed for his shoes

Abdon Enriquez, 17, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Axel Turcios in May. Ramiro Hernandez, also 17, was already in custody.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they've arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a boy killed for his shoes in May.

Both 17-year-old suspects are charged with capital murder in the death of 14-year-old Axel Turcios. He died a day after he was gunned down at an apartment complex at 9545 Ella Lee near Tanglewilde on May 6.

Abdon Enriquez was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation that included a $25,000 reward. Ramiro Hernandez was arrested in July.

Police said Axel was bleeding on the ground when he told a witness who ran to help him that the suspects ripped the shoes off his feet and took off.

"A 14-year-old kid, an innocent kid, his whole life ahead of him, Lamar High School student, it's senseless," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference on May 19. "It makes no sense and it angers me."

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser but investigators didn't have much to go on.

Axel's father spoke at a news conference a few weeks after his son was killed and he believes justice will come from God.

“No one can escape the eyes of God. There is always someone watching," Aster Turcios said. “We want justice. We don’t have resentment. We don’t have hate. Much peace and love.”

Police said there could be a third suspect.