BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened on Magnolia Street near Earl Street in Beaumont.

Witnesses on scene say that a man and woman were arguing in the street when they were hit by an SUV.

They also say that the vehicle did stop.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

