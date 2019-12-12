JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 25-year-old woman they say four has four outstanding warrants for child sex crimes and assault of a peace officer.

Ke'anna Schaffer of Beaumont is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, assault of a peace officer and harassment of a public servant.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is known to visit Cheek frequently.

If you know the location of Schaffer, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833TIPS.com or log onto the P3 app.

You will not be asked for your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

