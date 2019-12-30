JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The man arrested in his ex-girlfriend's murder after a high speed chase through Southeast Texas and Louisiana is back in Jefferson County.

Jaime Jerome Wingwood, 40, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail over the Christmas break. He was brought here from Louisiana to face charges of evading detention with a motor vehicle.

Although his bond on the evading charge is set at $250,000, posting bail would not get him out of jail because he is on a hold for a murder warrant out of Travis County.

Back in July, Wingwood was driving through Jefferson County after being charged with homicide in Travis County. Deputies spotted him and he refused to stop.

He lead police on a chase from Jefferson County, through Orange County into Louisiana, back into Texas, then back to Louisiana. The chase ended in Westlake, Louisiana when he wrecked near Hwy 375 at Hollis Road.

More on 12NewsNow.com...

Missing Austin woman's ex-boyfriend hid her body under hotel mattress after killing her, affidavit says

Austin woman's ex-boyfriend involved in police chase now charged with her murder

Suspect arrested in Monday's I-10 chase leads detectives to woman's body at Austin hotel, police say