Man arrested after ATM burglary involving multiple people at Tyler County bank

SPURGER, Texas — Multiple Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies are investigating an ATM burglary at a Spurger bank, according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office news release.

It happened Friday, Sept. 3 around 2 a.m. at Citizens State Bank located at 12618 FM 92.

Tyler County deputies in the Spurger area saw several dark passenger cars following each other closely, moving around town, and pulling into different parking lots.

Deputies noticed a third passenger car followed by a white Ford F-250 truck that turned quickly into the Citizens State Bank parking area.

At the same time, deputies also saw two other passenger cars parked south of the bank as more vehicles continued to drive past the bank slowly. As deputies pulled up to the bank, several people ran from the back of the bank, the release says.

Deputies saw an ATM door ripped open and began a brief chase. They captured one person near a parked car and found a black mask near its front tire.

Lamont Green, 28, of Houston was arrested and charged with felony theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. Green also had arrest warrants out of Harris County.

More charges and arrests are expected, according to the release.

The Ford F-250 was discovered to be stolen from a residence in Jasper County and a black passenger car was a rental out of Houston. Both were recovered on the scene.

Deputies also recovered money boxes with cash inside in a nearby wooded area.

The Texas Rangers, and the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the ongoing investigation of the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

