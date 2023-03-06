8 arrested in connection to 'organized ATM burglary' operation in North Texas

Plano police said they believe the arrests will result in the clearance of more than 50 ATM theft offenses for the DFW area.

PLANO, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report of an ATM theft referenced by police in connection to these arrests.

Plano police and SWAT officers have arrested eight people in connection to what they called an organized ATM theft operation throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The suspects were arrested at approximately 6 a.m. on June 1 while actively burglarizing an ATM machine at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 900 block of Fort Worth Drive in Denton, Texas. Plano police said the arrests were made as "the result of a multijurisdictional operation whose goal was to bring these suspects to justice."

It is anticipated that these arrests will result in the clearance of more than 50 ATM theft offenses for many DFW-area law enforcement agencies, Plano police said in a press release.

Before the arrest in Denton, Plano police were investigating a similar burglary at a 7-Eleven store on May 25 in Plano. During this burglary, the suspects backed up a pickup truck to the front of the store, smashed the window, tied a chain around the ATM machine and tore it from the store. The pickup truck used in this burglary was reported stolen from Garland and was later found at a nearby apartment complex, police said.

While investigating the Plano burglary, detectives were able to identify several suspect vehicles and determine specific methods used in these "organized ATM burglaries." Plano police said detectives also discovered similar crimes committed at various locations throughout the metroplex, and multiple agencies were contacted to help with the investigation.

As a result, detectives from Plano, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine police departments, and the Department of Public Safety, as well as a 7-Eleven Zone Asset Protection Manager, began the collective investigation, which ultimately led to these arrests.

Here are the eight suspects arrested in this investigation:

29-year-old Anthony Dewayne Turner, Dallas

25-year-old Cortaveya Jean Jackson, Mesquite

24-year-old Danaijay Jacoby Derrett, Dallas

27-year-old Dominique Marquis Childress, Dallas

29-year-old Joseph George Milton Turner, Dallas

26-year-old Leroy Alvin Walls, Dallas

37-year-old Louis Edward Coleman, DeSoto

24-year-old Marlon Briscoe, Dallas

All eight suspects were charged with theft of ATM property under $300,000, a second-degree felony. They are being held in the Denton County Jail, and additional charges are expected in the near future due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972)941- 2148.