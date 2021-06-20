At least 2 people injured in early morning Port Arthur stabbing

The incident occurred a little after 7 a.m., at the 1500 block of Poole Ave, in Port Arthur, Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An early morning stabbing that occurred in Port Arthur is currently under investigation.

The incident occurred a little after 7 a.m., at the 1500 block of Poole Ave, in Port Arthur, Texas.

At least two people were stabbed, and one of those people is alleged to have been seriously injured.

12News is still working to learn more details about this developing story and will keep you updated.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.