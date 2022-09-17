x
Crime

At least two injured after car crashes into Port Arthur store, suspect 'will face charges'

The suspect crashed into the Paleteria Y Nieveria Ice Cream & More in Port Arthur.
Credit: E.J. Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police said a man will face charges after a crash Saturday night crash left two people injured.

The suspect crashed into the Paleteria Y Nieveria Ice Cream & More in Port Arthur. The store is located in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News at least two people were injured. After the investigation, the driver "will face charges."  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

