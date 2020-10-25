At least 9 people killed, 7 injured in multiple shootings during violent weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth

There were eight separate shootings across Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton from Friday night to Sunday afternoon, officials said.

This story will be continuously updated on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Eight separate shootings across Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton claimed at least nine lives and injured at least another seven people from Friday night to Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Three of those killed were shot inside a Dallas club early Sunday, according to police.

The series of shootings began in Dallas at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Friday

Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man who was trying to fix flat tire

A 33-year-old man who was trying to fix a flat tire Friday night was shot by a suspect in Dallas, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a person called 911 to report the incident near 9201 Julius Schepps Freeway.

According to Dallas police, a witness told authorities that the shooting victim had called him for help fixing the tire.

When the witness arrived, an unknown suspect pulled up in a vehicle and approached the 33-year-old man, and asked if he needed gas. At that point, the shooting victim told the suspect no, according to officials.

The witness told police that's when he heard gunshots.

1 person killed, another injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Life at Stone Crest Apartments, authorities said.

Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 11:15 p.m. at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive.

When authorities arrived, they found 18-year-old Nakeya Smith had been shot. Smith was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Saturday

1 person killed, another injured in Denton shooting, police say

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Denton, police said.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 9:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Duchess Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived, police said they found one person nearby who had been shot in the lower leg. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were then told about a possible second victim, who had arrived at a local hospital after they were shot in their abdomen. That person later died, according to police.

Sunday

2 killed, 3 injured after shooting at house party, Fort Worth police say

Two men were killed and three others were injured after gunfire erupted overnight Sunday at a house party in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Carver Avenue after a fight broke out.

One man died at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. That man, 21-year-old Luis Manuel Hernandez of Forest Hill, later died, police said.

Gunshot victim flagged down officers, Dallas police say

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a gunshot victim flagged down officers on the 1800 block of Singleton Boulevard, according to police. They had been shot in the chest and arm.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

3 killed in overnight shooting at Dallas club, police say

Three men died Sunday after a shooting overnight at a club in Dallas, police said.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the shooting at Aces of Dallas, which is located at 2250 Manana Drive.

When they got there, police said they found Darry Wayne Nellums Jr., 26, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Officials said they also found Demarion Marquis Glasco, 27, and Tavion Ellis Rice, 29, who had been shot. First responders took both injured men to a local hospital, where they later died.

Man found fatally shot in downtown Dallas, police say

A man was found shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man on the ground around 5:15 a.m. on the 300 block of North Griffin Street, police said.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Loc Phuoc Pham lying on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

1 dead after shooting at Lost Canyon Drive

A man is dead after a shooting in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive in Dallas around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the shooting scene and said they found a crime scene but no victim. They later found out the shooting victim was privately taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. Police said at 4:51 p.m. the victim died in the hospital.