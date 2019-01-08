PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police confirm guns, cocaine and a bulletproof vest have been found after a warrant was served at a Port Arthur home.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said 15 guns, including 10 long guns, have been found along with cocaine and a bulletproof vest in a home in the 4100 block of Charlotte Drive.

At least four people are being arrested. Chief Duriso said at least one of the guns is stolen.

Duriso said some of the suspects at the home fit the description of suspects in some other recent crimes.

He said some of those involved are juveniles and will be released to parents.