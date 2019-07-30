FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies said at least two people are dead and two others were shot just south of Rosenberg Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter is one of the injured, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said he shot himself in the head. He is in critical condition.

The other injured victim is expected to survive.

The happened in the 5100 block of Navajo Street and Comanche.

