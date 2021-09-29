HPD: Suspect charged after skeletal remains found in search for missing mom Ashley Guillory

Guillory, 37, is a mother of three who was reported missing earlier this month. Willie Brown has now been charged with murder in connection with her death.

HOUSTON — Human remains have been found in the search for 37-year-old Ashley Guillory, Houston police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Police said 48-year-old Willie Brown has been arrested and a murder charge has been filed in the case.

"HPD homicide detectives located skeletal remains in Fort Bend County," the Houston Police Department stated. "The remains are believed to be those of Mrs. Guillory. However, positive identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."

An investigation determined Guillory was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 in a motel room on Fondren, police stated. Authorities said Brown led them to her remains on Tuesday night.

Brown is being held in jail in Fort Bend County on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Harris County Jail, Houston police said.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers and officials previously searched a wooded area off of E. Hampton Circle near Fondren Road for Guillory, the missing wife and mother of three.

Guillory's husband, Curtis Guillory, said he immediately suspected Brown, a longtime friend, played a part in his wife's disappearance.

“I told everybody I wasn’t stopping until I get her back, and I wasn’t,” Guillory said. "All I have to do is look at him because he knows he’s wrong.”

Acquaintances said Brown, who has known Ashley for more than 10 years, breaks down crying when he passes the park. Curtis said he thinks he may have wanted Ashley's disability money.