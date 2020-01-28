BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials confirmed an active arrest warrant has been signed Tuesday for a Beaumont man who stabbed and dismembered his mother in 1994.

Millet Harrison, 65, was found not guilty by reason of insanity by a Jefferson County jury. He was then sent to Rusk State Hospital.

In a 2015 phone conversation with 12News, Harrison thanked Judge Larry Gist for Gist's decision to let Harrison out of the hospital after 20 years at the mental institution.

In a Tuesday afternoon phone call to Judge West's office, 12News was told the arrest warrant was issued for the original murder, but the court is looking to review Millet Harrison's medical conditions.

A news release from the office says the warrant was issued for "Harrison to return to Rusk State Hospital for a review of his medication compliance and treatment plan."

