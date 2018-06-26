An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Port Arthur man early Monday morning at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Devondre Benjamin, 19, was killed in the shooting just after midnight Monday morning at the Park Central Apartments at 8580 Park Central Blvd according to Port Arthur Police.

A 24-year-old Port Arthur man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case police said.

Benjamin was found near a stairway at the complex police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

