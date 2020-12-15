Armed suspect on the run after robbing convenience store in Trout Creek area of Newton County

The suspect was wearing a black, Russian-style hat with flaps, a blue bandana, shorts and a hoodie when he demanded cash and fled.

TROUT CREEK, Texas — Investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Newton County on Monday night.

Officials said Marshall's Grocery on Hwy. 87 in the Trout Creek area was robbed around 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 by a suspect with a gun.

The man was wearing a black, Russian-style hat with flaps, a blue bandana, shorts and a hoodie when he demanded cash and fled.

No injuries were reported following the robbery.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.