20-year-old, teen armed robbery suspects lead Beaumont Police on chase into Nederland early Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Southeast Texas man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after police say they robbed a Beaumont convenience store and then led officers on a high-speed chase to Nederland in a stolen car.

Patrick Bridgewater, 20, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested by Beaumont Police officers early Friday morning in Nederland according to a news release from police.

Officers were sent to the Speedy Stop convenience store at 8321 College St at about 12:48 a.m. according to the release.

Police say that Bridgewater and the juvenile went into the store where Bridgewater pulled out a handgun and jumped over the counter, demanding money.

He then grabbed cash from the register.

The teen, who had been acting as a lookout, then jumped over the counter and grabbed cigarettes before both left in a stolen 2021 Kia Forte police said.

Police did not say how much cash or cigarettes were taken by the pair.

While officers were on their way, dispatchers told them the suspects had left in the Kia and were heading eastbound on College St.

An officer approaching the store spotted the car speeding down College St. and tried to pull it over. The driver did not stop and took off, leading police on a 16-mile chase, which ended in the 2100 block of N. Twin City Highway in Nederland.

Police found the handgun when both were arrested in Nederland. The car was reported stolen about two weeks ago on March 31, 2023, police said.

Bridgewater was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and the teen was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Facility.

Charges for aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading in a motor vehicle are expected to be filed on both according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

