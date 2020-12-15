Investigation underway after armed robbery at Port Arthur convenience store

Multiple people entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a weapon, police say.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police officers are looking for leads in an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Monday night.

Officers received a call about a robbery at the Stop & Drive located at 2500 Gulfway Drive around 10:24 p.m. Monday.

Multiple people entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a weapon, according to the initial investigation.

The suspects left the scene with an unknown about of money, police say.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Full release from Beaumont Police Department...

All leads in this case are being followed up on and this case will remain under investigation headed by the Criminal Investigations Division.