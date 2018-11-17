Port Arthur Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting.

Officers found a man shot in the driveway in the 2200 block of 62nd Street just after 10:29 a.m. Nov. 16. The address is near Port Acres.

The man told police he was approached by four men who stopped in the road, got out of their car and approached him. One of the men then took out a handgun and shot him twice.

The homeowner inside heard the gunshots and came outside armed, scaring the men off.

The incident is still being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. The man who was shot is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

