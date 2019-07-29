WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for 17-year-old SirOcean Unique Calhoun, an armed and dangerous suspect believed to be in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon. A man died and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the face, police said.

Officials believe Calhoun was at the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circ., where a standoff lasted for several hours. He was not found after police searched inside, according to officials.

Officers have attempted to communicate with the suspect from outside the apartment hoping to convince him to exit the building, but the scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Houston St. around 4 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired after a family gathering turned violent, police said.

Police said there were multiple people around when the shooter opened fire, and the child may have been shot accidentally.

The boy was flown to a hospital out of the area. Police said he is in "very serious" condition and his injuries were described as life threatening.

The second victim, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information about Calhoun, contact the Waco Police Department or 911.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.