Suspect in Arlington car dealership shooting is named by police: Latest updates

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington shortly after 6:30 p.m. No one was injured except the suspect, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police shot a suspect who is accused of opening fire at a car dealership along Interstate 20 on Thursday evening, officials said.

Abbas Al-Mutairy, 25, was named as the suspect. He remained at a hospital in critical condition Friday morning.

Mutairy faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police update Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Vandergriff Honda dealership.

In a post shared by Arlington Police to X, formerly known as Twitter, police said its officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the scene, which was located along the frontage road of the highway, between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

Arlington police said when its officers got to the scene, they found the suspect in the parking lot and engaged him. Based on the suspect’s actions, multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect, APD said in a release Friday morning.

According to Arlington Police Sergeant Courtney White, the suspect was a man who had been recently fired from Vandergriff Honda.

The suspect, later identified as Al-Mutairy, was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

One witness WFAA spoke with said she was in the process of wrapping up a test-drive in the parking lot of the dealership when she heard multiple gunshots ring out. She said she and her husband then ran down the street to hide. As she and her husband hid, the witness said multiple Honda employees began to show up nearby to her location, also seeking cover.

The witness said her husband then watched a gunman point a gun at someone, but that he couldn't see what happened next. According to the witness, she and her husband then heard around 20 more gunshots.

Arlington Police said the suspect never entered the business and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

Two investigations will take place, according to APD:

A criminal investigation to review the entire incident.

An administrative investigation to determine whether officers followed all department policies and procedures when they fired their service weapons.

Vandergriff Honda will remain closed through Saturday, Sept. 30, as the investigation continues.