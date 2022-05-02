Argument over pick-up truck leads to deadly Liberty County shooting, investigators say

At this time, no charges have been filed.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County deputies are investigating after an argument over a truck involving three men ended with the death of one them.

The shooting took place on Sunday, May 1 shortly before midnight. A Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigator responded to Country Road 126 in South Liberty County.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between Christopher Aaron Jorgensen and Alvin Ray Zachary. Zachary is a “close friend” of Edward Thomas Baty.

Baty is accused of shooting and killing Jorgensen, according to a Liberty County Sheriff’s office release.

Police said three houses sit on one piece of property where the shooting took place. Baty and Zachary lived in one of those houses, and Jorgensen lived in another.

At some point, Jorgensen and Zachary began arguing when Jorgenson said that Baty and Zachary damaged his pick-up truck. It is unclear where the three men were when the argument started.

During the argument, Baty ran into his house with Jorgenson chasing after him.

Baty got into his bedroom, locked the door and got a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the release. Jorgensen was “allegedly” trying to break the door down but stopped after a short time.

Baty thought Jorgensen had left and opened the door. When he opened it, he saw Jorgensen was still there and coming after him.

Baty shot at Jorgensen twice, according to the release. At the time, Baty did not know if any of the shots hit Jorgensen because Jorgensen ran outside into the yard.

Baty told police he went to the front door and saw Jorgensen coming after him once again. Baty fired a third shot that killed Jorgensen, according to the release.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a LSCO release:

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Judge Stephen Hebert responded to the scene and conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy.

Investigator Worley said no charges are being filed at this time as the case will be referred to the Grand Jury for any possible action.

