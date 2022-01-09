Animal activists react after woman charged in connection with puppy’s 'horrific, agonizing' death in Groves

The puppy was found locked inside of a metal cage with no shade. It was 94 degrees outside.

GROVES, Texas — Animal activists in Southeast Texas are calling for change following the "horrific" death of a puppy in Groves.

Groves Police arrested Michelle Marie Bradford on Thursday. She is charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the July death of a puppy.

The puppy was found locked inside of a metal cage with no shade near a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A small bowl with no food or water was found inside the kennel. It was 94 degrees in Groves on the day the puppy was found.

Court documents confirm the dog died of a heat stroke. Police previously called the crime an "inhumane act of cruelty and neglect."

The puppy’s death sparked an outrage, with many Southeast Texans demanding a swift arrest. Animal advocates nicknamed the puppy Justice.

“This little baby died a horrific, agonizing death,” Rhonda Girard, animal activist, said. “No one came to help him. No one saved him and he died.”

Bradford initially told investigators she did not know the dog was outside. New court documents reveal she later admitted what she first told police was not true.

Bradford said she lied to police because she was afraid to reveal the truth.

The dog allegedly belonged to Bradford’s daughter. During her second interview with police, Bradford said her daughter made arrangements to drop off the dog and her grandson.

Bradford and her grandson went inside her home. She told investigators she simply forgot the puppy was outside, according to court documents.

Rhonda Girard has been following the case since it began. While she is relieved an arrest has been made, she believes more can and needs to be done.

“It shows people in our area that we are serious,” Girard said. “We are getting more serious about our animals. Torturing animals, abusing animals, neglecting animals. We aren't going to stand by and let it happen.”

Activists such as Renee’ Anthony also believe more change needs to happen.

“We need to get laws changed in the state of Texas, and I think this is going to be an example we could take to the state of Texas,” Anthony said. “I hope that we can prosecute to the fullest extent, and they don't get a slap on the wrist.”

Animal organization across Southeast Texas responded to Thursday's arrest.

"The Beaumont Animal Care is pleased to hear the DA accepted the felony animal cruelty charges," shelter representatives said.

Representatives with the Humane Society of Southeast Texas expressed how happy they are that those responsible are being held accountable.

"I am glad that it was done to show that people aren't going to get away with stuff like this when they do it," Mary said.

Girard helped to organize a candlelight vigil for the puppy. It will take place Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6 p.m., across the street from the Groves Activity Center.

The activity center is located at 6150 39th Street.

There will be memorial candles for everyone who attends.

Bradford’s was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000 bond, but she has since bonded out. A trial date has not yet been set.