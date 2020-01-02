CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man from Anahuac was arrested after enticing two children into illegal sexual activity online, officials said.

Chambers County Sheriff's detectives arrested Travis Daniel Harvell, 26, during a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the 600 block of Neirbo Steet in Oak Island.

The investigation started Tuesday, Jan. 28 when detectives received a tip that someone in the area may have enticed at least one or more minor children into illegal sexual activity through the internet. The detectives gathered enough information to identify two victims and probable cause for a search and arrest warrant from 344th District Judge Honorable Randy McDonald.

“This case not only involved an inappropriate online relationship between Harvell and the two victims, but had also progressed to the point that Harvell had met with the victims on multiple occasions," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a Facebook post. "It is not believed at this time that there are any more victims involved in this case, but detectives are still investigating."

Harvell was taken to the Chambers County Jail and charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, which is a second degree felony, and indecency with a child, which is a third degree felony.

