Stolen ambulance tracked from Beaumont to Bridge City via GPS, suspect arrested Friday night

Beaumont Police notified Bridge City officers and they were able to find the ambulance and take the suspect into custody.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Satellite tracking proved to be the downfall of a suspected Beaumont ambulance thief late Friday night.

Beaumont Police were sent to Baptist Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Friday night, August 18, 2023, after an ambulance from City Ambulance Service was stolen according to a news release from police.

City Ambulance was able to track the stolen ambulance using GPS and found that it was in Bridge City police said.

Beaumont Police notified Bridge City officers and they were able to find the ambulance and take Michael Paul Aslany, 38, of Orange, into custody.

After being arrested by Bridge City officers Aslany was taken to the Orange County Jail.

He is being held on a charge of theft of property worth more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 according to jail records.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

The ambulance was returned to the company.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

