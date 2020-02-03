FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for two children who were abducted in Farmers Branch after a car was stolen Sunday afternoon.

A suspect stole a burgundy 2017 GMC Terrain around 3:30 p.m. with two children in the backseat while the owner was checking their mail, according to Farmers Branch police.

The GMC Terrain has a Texas license plate # HFL 1525.

The vehicle was last seen near 4000 Sigma Road in Farmers Branch.

The children are 5-year-old Preston Jeremy Scarlett and 4-year-old Princess Janelle Scarlett, police say.

Preston is described as 4 feet tall and 42 lbs. He has a Mohawk hairstyle and brown eyes. Preston was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Princess is around 3 feet tall and weighs 35 lbs. She has cornrows and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid on it, blue jeans and black and pink Nikes.

The vehicle's front passenger side quarter panel is black and the front passenger side door is red.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the tip line 972-919-1406.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

