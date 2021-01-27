Alleged 'peeping tom' arrested for taking cellphone video in Parkdale Mall restroom

Douglas Allen Himel, 34, was arrested after allegedly being caught in the women's restroom using his cellphone to record a woman on the toilet.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a man for recording cellphone video of a woman in the Parkdale Mall restrooms.

Douglas Allen Himel, 34, of Port Neches was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Officers went to the mall after someone was reportedly caught in the women's restroom using his cellphone to record a woman on the toilet at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

"The victim was aware of her surroundings, caught the suspect in the act, and confronted him," Morrow said.

Beaumont Police detectives also believe from their initial investigation that Himel has committed the same crime several other places in Southeast Texas, she said.

Himal was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Beaumont Police said everyone should always be aware of their surroundings, and anyone who observes suspicious activity should call (409) 832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.