Alleged devil worshipper out on bond for 2016 Houston murder has killed again, police say

Edward O’Neal Jr. was out on a $25,000 bond for the stabbing death of a Houston teen and now he's charged with another murder four years later.

HOUSTON — Edward O’Neal was 18 when he first made headlines in 2016 as an alleged devil worshipper charged with murder.

Now, O’Neal is in the news again because he’s accused of committing another murder while out on bond for the first case.

Houston police say O’Neal, now 23, shot and killed 39-year-old Derrick Mike late last month at an apartment complex on 9601 West Montgomery Road. The motive isn’t clear.

In the high-profile 2016 case, O’Neal was charged with stabbing 16-year-old Ryan Roberts to death and leaving his body in a wooded area. Christina Roberts told KHOU at the time that she thought her son was murdered as part of a satanic ritual.

The suspect and victim were close friends, the victim's mother said, and O'Neal even lived with them for a few months at one point.

After O’Neal’s arrest, father Edward O'Neal Sr. told KHOU his son has a history of mental illness and devil worshipping. But he didn’t think he was a killer.

"Oh I know that he's worshiping the devil and stuff," O'Neal said. "He didn't tell me nothing. He didn't say nothing about doing nothing. He's mentally retarded."

O’Neal’s bond was originally set at $50,000 in 2016 but, at some point, it was lowered to $25,000 and he got out of jail. The case has been reset several times through the years and Christine Roberts is still waiting for justice.