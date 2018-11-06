Ryan Gertz, the defense attorney for the alleged Beaumont bomber, Jonathan Matthew Torres, filed a motion Monday for his client to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Gertz told 12News that the hearing to determine whether or not the examination will take place will be held this Thursday.

Torres, 40, of Beaumont, has been charged with use of an explosive to damage property, possession of an unregistered destructive device, and mailing a threatening communication, all in connection with the explosive found at Starbucks on Dowlen Rd. in April, and the explosion at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church two weeks later in May.

