'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat

CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.

Deputies did not find a bomb or anything else that would threaten the safety of staff and students, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release.

China Elementary students, who were previously placed on hold, have since returned to their normal school day.

School officials said they appreciated the quick response from the sheriff's office, and the sheriff's office commend the staff at China Elementary and Hardin-Jefferson Independent Scholl District for their calm and organized response.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

This morning, 09/20/2022, we received a notification of a bomb threat at China Elementary. Deputies immediately responded, secured the school and conducted an initial sweep with a secondary search. The threat was unfounded.

We would like to commend the staff at China Elementary and the HJISD staff for their calm and organized response.

From a Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District release:

This morning the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a tip of a bomb threat at CHINA ELEMENTARY. JCSO responded immediately and declared an all-clear in the building. A search of the building was conducted by the JSCO and K-9 bomb detection, and the threat was deemed to be unfounded. At the direction of law enforcement, the student's were placed on a hold. The students have since returned to their normal school day.



We appreciate the quick response from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. The safety and security of our students is our top priority

