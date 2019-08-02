JASPER, Texas — Police in Jasper are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a Jasper elementary school Friday morning.

A caller described as a "young male" called Parnell Elementary School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday and said there was a bomb at the school according to a news release from the Jasper Police department.

At some point near the time of the call to the school a female 911 caller told the Jasper County Sheriff's Office that she had heard shooting a the school and had been told to leave the campus according to the release.

The release did not mention any gunfire actually happening at the school.

Jasper Police officers, Jasper County deputies, Kirbyville Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers cleared the buildings and then made a search of the campus looking for "any unusual packages or items where a bomb could be placed" the release said.

When the school was cleared and nothing had been located officers turned the campus back over the district according to the release.

Detectives with the Jasper Police Department's criminal investigation division are investigating to determine the origin of the call and the identity of the suspect the release said.

From a Jasper Police Department news release...

On 2/8/19 at approximately 7:15 am an employee of the Parnell Elementary School in Jasper, TX received two calls back to back from the same number.

On the second call the suspect on the phone advised that there was a bomb at Parnell.

The employee immediately notified Jasper ISD administration who in turn called the Police Department.

Somewhere during this time, a 911 call was made to the Jasper County SO from a female who advised she heard shooting and was told to leave Parnell.

Officers from the Jasper Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kirbyville Police Department and Department of Public Safety worked together to clear the building of any suspects.

Officers then conducted a secondary search of all the classrooms, offices and outbuildings looking for any unusual packages or items where a bomb could be placed.

Officers did not locate anything during the search and the school was turned back over to Jasper ISD administration.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jasper Police Department are currently working on finding out the origin of the call and the possible identity of the suspect who at this time has only been described as possibly a young male.