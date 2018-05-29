Hundreds of prospective jurors were evacuated, Tuesday, after a bomb threat for the Jefferson County Courthouse was called into police.

An "all clear" was issued by the Judge Jeff Branik shortly after 11 a.m. after police investigated the threat.

"It's scary because you can't go anywhere now," said Yalonda Marbury, who was evacuated from the courthouse.

Her Tuesday morning visit Jefferson County Courthouse did not go as expected.

All three buildings of the Jefferson County Courthouse were evacuated after the threat was made, but no injuries were reported and no bomb was found.

"We were in the courtroom and we saw a lot of shuffling around and was told to evacuate," Marbury said.

Everyone in the courthouse, including judges, jurors and visitors were asked to leave after the call came in around 9 a.m.

By 11:15 a.m., all employees and the public were allowed back into the building.

"Beaumont Police Department received a call from a male who said he was going to blow up the courthouse, then he hung up." said Captain Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

Captain Holmes says bomb dogs from the Port Arthur Fire Department were brought in and, after a thorough search, the all clear was given.

"You think you're secured when you go in there, but anything is possible," Marbury said.

It's an added burden for an already tight courtroom schedule, since jury selection was had been postponed for the Memorial Day Holiday.

The Jury selection will have to be rescheduled once again.

"We have a new system where people are notified in case of emergency through email or cellphone," said Jamie Smith, Jefferson County District Clerk.

"We will notify them when and where to return to the courthouse," Smith explained.

With a community on edge after the arrest of a man accused of placing two bombs in Beaumont, this added anxiety for those visiting downtown.

"It's senseless because I don't know what to think about these days," Marbury said.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

This morning around 9:05 a.m., BPD received a 911 call from a male who threatened to blow up the courthouse. He then hung up the phone. They notified Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. Deputies began the evacuation of the courthouse and searching for any suspicious devices.

There were hundreds of people in the courthouse due to jury duty, courts, etc. as well as regular county business. Deputies and BPD blocked off intersections near the courthouse and diverted traffic as well as assisted getting traffic out of the parking lots. Neches Credit Union, located near the courthouse was also notified of the evacuation. The Port of Beaumont was placed on lock-down.

The Bomb Dog from Port Arthur FD was called to do a sweep of the courthouse. The JCSO Drone was used to search the roofs and the grounds. After a thorough search of the courthouse, it was deemed safe to return. No devices were located.

