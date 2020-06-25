CAUGHT ON CAM: Agencies looking for suspects involved in multiple auto-related crimes in Beaumont

The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Beaumont Police are seeking information about the crimes committed and captured on video.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just this week, three auto-related crimes have been seen around Beaumont on surveillance footage.

The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force and the Beaumont Police Department are seeking information about the crimes committed and captured on video.

The burglaries happened at three different locations.

On Monday June 22, one car was reportedly burglarized in Avenue A of Beaumont, according to a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Southeast Texas Task Force posted a video of what appears to be a person reaching into a SUV in the 1900 block of Gilbert Street, according to the Facebook post.

One Tuesday, June 23, the auto theft Facebook page posted a video of a person walking up to a car at the Days Inn hotel on 11th Street.

Both agencies are asking for help with any information.

Anyone with details can call Beaumont Detective Tina Lewallen at (409) 730-4451 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.