A man has been indicted for First Degree Murder in the Sept 25, 2017 death of Joseph Lindley.

Abraham Emanuel Washington, 29, is accused of shooting Lindley once in the head at Villa Main Apartments in Port Arthur.

Washington an Lindley were "close confidants," according to the affidavit, and committed multiple crimes together. Lindley had told people that Washington was responsible for the crimes committed against them.

Washington claimed he was in Baytown at the time of the murder, but cellphone records show that the two were in contact and in close proximity at the time of Lindley's death.

