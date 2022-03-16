Houston police arrest employee in deadly workplace shooting at Greenway Plaza office building

A supervisor was shot and killed inside the 20 Greenway building in the Greenway Plaza area. Police initially believed it was an active shooter scene.

HOUSTON — One person was shot to death in a Greenway Plaza office building just before noon Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Investigators later arrested the suspected shooter at a different location.

"We don't believe anyone else is at risk," HPD Exec. Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite said at the scene.

Satterwhite said they initially believed it was an active shooter situation because they thought the gunman was still inside the building in the 3800 block of Cummins. First responders from HPD and the Houston Fire Department rushed to the scene.

It was a terrifying couple of hours for workers who weren't able to evacuate. Many sheltered in place after hearing the gunshot.

Satterwhite said the suspect is an employee who shot his supervisor in the head on the 10th floor.

"Officers went up there to stop any killing and to protect the public and get the suspect in custody," he said.

Once they learned the suspect's identity, investigators went to his home at a high-rise apartment building in the 1600 block of Fannin. They found the suspect inside his vehicle and he surrendered around 2 p.m.

Officers back at the police and SWAT team members scene swept every floor of the high-rise to make sure there were no other victims and no further threat.

Satterwhite said they don't know the motive yet but early indications are that the suspect "was not an employee having problems."

They believe he was targeting his supervisor but they don't know why.

"We do believe he was targeting him because he passed up everybody else," Satterwhite said. "We do not think this was random but that he was actually looking for his supervisor and targeted him specifically."

Along with HPD officers and SWAT, the Houston Fire Department sent multiple crews and ambulances to the scene.

An HFD EMT went into the building with HPD to treat any injured victims. Sadly, the victim was already dead.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

“This is not an active shooting incident scene at this time.” #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/fyOBBqY7kB — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) March 16, 2022

