BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested an accused purse snatcher after a theft at Walmart in Beaumont on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to a 'theft in progress' at the Walmart on Dowlen Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators say several witnesses called in with accurate descriptions of the suspect, Corey Jones, allowing police to quickly find him.

Police say he took the purse and went toward Barnes & Noble.

Officials were able to find 17-year-old Jones inside the bookstore.

Jones was arrested and charged with theft. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The victim’s property was returned.

