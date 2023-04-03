Police: Accused Beaumont church burglar hits school 5 blocks away just 12 days later

Officers caught him with electronic goods and clothing as well as paperwork that contained student information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police say a 22-year-old man they caught red-handed burglarizing a Beaumont church just 12 days ago was caught burglarizing a Beaumont elementary school early this morning.

The school is only five blocks away from the church police say he was caught burglarizing on March 22, 2023.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on March 22, 2023.)

Jesse Scott, 22, was arrested for burglary Monday morning after officers say they caught him stealing from Fletcher Elementary School in Beaumont's Avenues neighborhood according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

Beaumont officers and a K9 assisted Beaumont Independent School District Police officers at about 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off at the school at 1055 Avenue F the release said.

Related Articles Police: Burglar caught inside Beaumont church early Wednesday

Officers caught Scott with electronic goods and clothing as well as paperwork that contained student information police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for burglary of a building.

Less than two weeks ago he was caught inside Holy Bible Faith Center in the 1100 block of Avenue A in Beaumont’s south end just after midnight when officers responded to an alarm there according to a file story.

Scott was also charged with burglary of a building in that case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.